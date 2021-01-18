Cameroon MCO (Multi Country Operation Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe) - Factsheet - December 2020

Cameroon hosts 1,960,194 persons of concern to UNHCR: 436,397 refugees, 6,819 asylum seekers, 1,032,942 internally displaced persons, IDPs (321,886 in the Far North and 711,056 in the North West and South West regions), and 484,036 returnees (former IDPs). Gabon hosts 473 refugees and 84 asylum seekers.

2481 Central Africans crossed into Cameroon at Garoua-Boulai in the East Region, in fear of violence related to the 27 December presidential and legislative elections in the Central African Republic. The borders between CAR and Cameroon closed during the last week of the month. However, the asylum institution was preserved, and its civilian character maintained, allowing free access to Cameroonian territory. No refoulement was recorded.

Insecurity in the North West and South West regions continued within the month, with abductions and the detonation of improvised explosive devices among recorded incidents. Protection assessments in both regions revealed 8,701 IDPs and 1,173 returnees in pressing need of core relief items.