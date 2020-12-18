Cameroon MCO (Multi Country Operation Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe) - Factsheet - November 2020

Cameroon hosts 1,961,036 persons of concern to UNHCR: 434,652 refugees, 9,406 asylum seekers, 1,032,942 internally displaced persons, IDPs (321,886 in the Far North and 711,056 in the North West and South West regions), and 484,036 returnees (former IDPs). Gabon hosts 479 refugees and 84 asylum seekers.

Voluntary repatriation resumed in the Eastern Region after the suspension imposed by the COVID19 pandemic. In November, UNHCR in coordination with national authorities facilitated the return of 249 Central African Refugees (80 families). Since January 2020, 1584 refugees returned home to the CAR with UNHCR’s support.

As a result of continuing insecurity in the Northwest and Southwest, 4,700 persons in both regions fled their homes to seek safety. The UNHCR/ INTERSOS tollfree hotline (8564) was re-established in November, and 58% of the calls reported protection risks, most recurrent being the destruction of property, threat to life and SGBV.