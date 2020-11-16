Cameroon MCO (Multi Country Operation Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe) - Factsheet - October 2020

Cameroon hosts 1,955,968 persons of concern to UNHCR: 429,622 refugees, 9,368 asylum seekers, 1,032,942 IDPs (321,886 in the Far North and 711,056 in the North West and South West regions), and 484,036 returnees (former IDPs) in the Far North region. Gabon hosts 484 refugees and 84 asylum seekers

The conflicts in the North-West, South-West regions and the Far North continue to take a heavy toll on civilians. UNHCR and its partner INTERSOS recorded 1,608 protection incidents during October, with NOSO regions and Mayo Sava district being the most affected areas. In the Far North, 35% of the victims are refugees, IDPs and returnees.

The Ministry of Justice and UNHCR co-organised a workshop for the validation of the National Action Plan for the fight against Statelessness. The Action Plan foresees the ratification of the two UN Conventions on Statelessness by mid-2021.