Cameroon MCO (Multi Country Operation Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe) - Factsheet - September 2020
Attachments
On 24 September 2020, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) endorsed the final version of the Protection Sector Roadmap for 2020-21. The roadmap outlines objectives and expected results to strengthen the protection coordination both at sector and HCT levels.
After a five-month suspension, registration activities for urban refugees and asylum seekers in urban areas have resumed thanks to the COVID19 protective measures set in place at the offices of the Secrétariat Technique des Organes de Gestion du Statut des réfugiés, the government body in charge of registering asylum applications and preparing the dossiers for the Eligibility commission.
UNHCR and WFP published the evaluation study on the socio-economic impact of COVID19 on the food security of central African refugees in the Eastern region. The main objective of the survey is to assess the socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of refugees and to propose an emergency and medium-term response plan.
The security situation in the Far North region and in the North West and South West regions continue to remain precarious.
Attacks perpetrated by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and continuous military confrontations with government armed forces caused casualties and displacement among the civilian population. Additionally, heavy flooding thwart the capacity of civilians to secure food supplies and pose great limitations in the access of humanitarian partners to the affected population. In the city of Douala, the heavy rains and flooding impacted 231 refugee households (934 individuals). Among them, 147 are single female-headed households.