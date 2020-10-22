Cameroon MCO (Multi Country Operation Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe) - Factsheet - September 2020

On 24 September 2020, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) endorsed the final version of the Protection Sector Roadmap for 2020-21. The roadmap outlines objectives and expected results to strengthen the protection coordination both at sector and HCT levels.

After a five-month suspension, registration activities for urban refugees and asylum seekers in urban areas have resumed thanks to the COVID19 protective measures set in place at the offices of the Secrétariat Technique des Organes de Gestion du Statut des réfugiés, the government body in charge of registering asylum applications and preparing the dossiers for the Eligibility commission.

UNHCR and WFP published the evaluation study on the socio-economic impact of COVID19 on the food security of central African refugees in the Eastern region. The main objective of the survey is to assess the socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of refugees and to propose an emergency and medium-term response plan.