Cameroon MCO (Multi Country Operation Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe) - Factsheet - August 2020

Cameroon MCO currently has 1,794,010 persons of concern, including 280,587 Central African Republic refugees, 114,324 Nigerian refugees, 36,414 refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities (in urban areas: Yaoundé and Douala), 1,001,279 IDPs (321,886 in the Far North and 679,393 in North West and South West regions) and 360,838 returnees (former IDPs) in the Far North, North West and South West regions in addition to 476 refugees and 79 asylum seekers in Gabon.

As of 31st of August, MCO Cameroon Operation is funded at 40%. This total funding amount of $40,510,573 leaves an indicative funding gap of $59,564,040 representing 60% of the financial requirements. 18% of contributions are Unearmarked, 20% are Softly earmarked, 55% are Earmarked, 7% are tightly earmarked, (“Grand Bargain” commitment on reducing the earmarking of donor contribution)

UNDP is collaborating with UNHCR in a pilot project “Identity for All” over the period 2020/2021 in the Far North. This project aims at providing civil documentation for IDPs and strengthen the civil status registration procedures. At least 6,000 beneficiaries are targeted including 3,000 women and 3,000 men. 110 civil registration centres will be setup for this purpose.