Cameroon MCO (Multi Country Operation Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe) - Factsheet - July 2020

Cameroon MCO currently has 1,787,420 people of concern, including 274,520 Central African Republic refugees, 113,861 Nigerian refugees, 36,357 urban refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities, 1,001, 279 IDPs (321,886 in Far North and 679,393 in North West and South West regions) and 360,838 returnees (former IDPs) in the Far North, North West and South West regions, in addition to 476 refugees and 79 asylum seekers in Gabon. 1,396 refugee pupils and students sat the final year exams organised in July and August. These included 1,034 candidates for the First School Leaving Certificate, with 387 girls; and 362 candidates for GCE Ordinary Level, including 115 girls). This represents a total performance 82.39% (64.73% for boys and 35.27% for girls) to the entire enrolment.

On 29 July 2020, twenty vulnerable refugee households in Douala, Littoral region received food donation from local authorities. The donation was made by a Cameroonian Goodwill, residing in the United States. UNHCR, local authorities and the beneficiaries, all appreciated the invaluable gesture in favour of refugees, which is sign of peaceful coexistence and hospitality