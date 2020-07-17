Cameroon MCO (Multi Country Operation Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe) - Factsheet - June 2020

Cameroon MCO currently has 1,755,839 people of concern, including 274,520 Central African Republic refugees, 113,861 Nigerian refugees, 36,357 urban refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities, 976,773 IDPs (297,380 in Far North and 679,393 in North West and South West regions) and 354,328 returnees (former IDPs) in the Far North, North West and South West regions, in addition to 476 refugees and 79 asylum seekers in Gabon.

Joint education missions were organized with the Ministry of Education (MINSEC) in localities hosting Central African refugees from 17 to 18 June, to Monitor the effective resumption of students for the various official exams (entry into 6th grade, BEPC, Probatory and Baccalaureate 2020). The resumption rate of enrolled refugee students in examination classes is about 88%.

WFP and UNHCR have organized a targeted food distribution to 4,747 (23,481 individuals) CAR refugee households in the Lom and Djerem (1,050 kcal per day per person) for June and July. 100% of 923 households (4,522 individuals) received 50% of food ration considering WFP’s financial difficulties.

Additionally, 5,279 households (31.991 individual), received Cash-Based assistance in Adamawa and Garoua-Boulai. Sensitisation campains have been organized on WFP’s food supply constraints and the uncertainty of food assistance in August.