Cameroon - Landslide and floods (NOAA-CPC, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect parts of Cameroon, triggering landslides and causing floods that resulted in casualties and damage.
According to media reports, five people died and many others have been injured after a landslide occurred in Northwest Region (western Cameroon) on 11 August. In addition, on the same day, 100 people have been displaced and 30 houses were destroyed following floods in Southwest Region (south-western).
On 19-20 August, moderate rain is expected over western, eastern and northern Cameroon.