Cameroon: Lake Chad Basin Crisis | Snapshot April 2020

Highlight

Persons reached

UNICEF has reached 81,899 people (35% of the target which is 232,750 people for the Far North) since January 2020.

Children reached

UNICEF has reached 45,084 children (34 % of the target which is 132,750 for the Far North) since January 2020.

Main constraints

- Lack of funding to cover humanitarian needs : 2019 response was severely limited by lack of funding; as for 2020 targets, only 6 % of required funds available ;

- Limited access to affected people due to insecurity ;

- Difficult road conditions affecting aid delivery;

- COVID-19 precautionary measures.