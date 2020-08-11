Cameroon – Killing and education under attack (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2020)

On Sunday 9 August 2020, a secondary school teacher who was returning home upon having discharged his educational responsibilities was reportedly abducted and killed by unidentified gunmen in Bamenda, north-western region of Cameroon. It is alleged that the teacher was killed in reprisal for his involvement in the preparation of the General Certificate Exam (GCE) that was to take place the next day.

Since 2017, armed separatist groups have enforced a boycott of education in the north-western and south-western (NW/SW) regions of Cameroon which has translated to regular violent attacks on education facilities, students and teachers. In 2019, 3,918 acts of violence were reported against students and 1,124 against teachers. 157 attacks on schools and 2,303 acts of disruption of educational activities were recorded in the NW/SW regions. According to UN agencies, more than 1 million school-aged children have been affected by the unfolding education crisis.