Cameroon: Key Message Update, September 2019 - Roadblocks in Nord-Ouest and Sud-Ouest regions are restricting market supply and assistance

Key Messages

Rainfall in Nord-Ouest region has been regular since July, which has supported normal crop development and regeneration of pasture. As a result, early harvests of maize and groundnuts are becoming available and helping food security among IDPs and poor host households to remain at Stressed (IPC Phase 2). In the main departmental markets, staple food prices are lower than last year, by 35% for sorghum and 25% for maize.

In the Nord-Ouest and Sud-Ouest regions, harvests of yams, plantains, and maize are ongoing. However, recurrent roadblocks put in place by successions groups are hindering trade between the rural areas and urban areas where displaced households are most concentrated. Despite the harvests, a recent roadblock that lasted three weeks caused further price increases and the delivery of assistance. This has contributed to IDPs and poor households in urban reas remaining in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

The combination of agricutlural assistance by partners, good seasonal performance, and the return of IDPs is likely to result in harvests above the five-year average in Extrême Nord region. However, in Nord-Ouest and Sud-Ouest regions, the lack of access or abandonment of fields and poor upkeep of farmed areas is likely to result in the third consecutive below average season. In these regions, the lean season will extend into May, beyond the normal February to April period.