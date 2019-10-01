01 Oct 2019

Cameroon: Key Message Update, September 2019 - Roadblocks in Nord-Ouest and Sud-Ouest regions are restricting market supply and assistance

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (297.79 KB)

Key Messages

Rainfall in Nord-Ouest region has been regular since July, which has supported normal crop development and regeneration of pasture. As a result, early harvests of maize and groundnuts are becoming available and helping food security among IDPs and poor host households to remain at Stressed (IPC Phase 2). In the main departmental markets, staple food prices are lower than last year, by 35% for sorghum and 25% for maize.

In the Nord-Ouest and Sud-Ouest regions, harvests of yams, plantains, and maize are ongoing. However, recurrent roadblocks put in place by successions groups are hindering trade between the rural areas and urban areas where displaced households are most concentrated. Despite the harvests, a recent roadblock that lasted three weeks caused further price increases and the delivery of assistance. This has contributed to IDPs and poor households in urban reas remaining in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

The combination of agricutlural assistance by partners, good seasonal performance, and the return of IDPs is likely to result in harvests above the five-year average in Extrême Nord region. However, in Nord-Ouest and Sud-Ouest regions, the lack of access or abandonment of fields and poor upkeep of farmed areas is likely to result in the third consecutive below average season. In these regions, the lean season will extend into May, beyond the normal February to April period.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.