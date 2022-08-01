Cameroon: Key Message Update Ongoing harvest improves food security except in some conflict areas, July 2022

Ongoing main season harvest in the southern zone, mainly fresh maize, potato, and bean has increased availability and access to food for most households. New harvests are also improving market supplies to seasonally average levels, contributing to seasonal price declines in some surplus-producing areas. Increased income access from sales of agricultural products is improving access to imported and processed foods commodities whose prices remain high due to supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Improved household food availability and access, and enhanced income from crop sales are driving improved food security across country’s southern zone.

Except in areas affected by conflict and insecurity, most poor households across the country’s southern zone are expected to engage in normal livelihood activities, with near-average access to own food and income expected to maintain Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through January 2023. However, Stress (IPC Phase 2) outcomes will, likely persist amongst poor urban households especially those living in Yaoundé and Douala, who are primarily market-dependent and whose low purchasing power is further restricted by increasing high commodity prices.

Food security outcomes have also improved for most poor households in the Northwest and Southwest regions despite a sixth consecutive below-average season driven by conflict, displacements, and high input prices. Although unable to afford some foods and essential non‐food needs, poor households in these regions are currently able to meet basic food requirements with new own harvests. Improvements to Stress (IPC Phase 2) will likely persist through October. However, for relatively more insecure and inaccessible Momo, Lebialem, Meme, Menchum, and Ndian divisions where a more significant production decline is estimated, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes persist and are anticipated through to January 2023.

In the Mayo Tsanaga, Mayo Sava, and Logone-et-Chari divisions of the Far North affected by insurgence and inter-communal conflict, poor households are using coping strategies such as borrowing and reducing meal portions and frequency to cope with significantly high staple food prices. Atypical low household stocks and incomes continue limiting poor households' access to essential foods during the ongoing lean season period. Outcomes for these households are expected to remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) through at least September but will likely improve to Stress (IPC Phase 2) following harvests in October.