Cameroon: Key Message Update, May 2019

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) prevails as a result of continued conflict in some areas of the country

Key Messages

In the Far North of the country, the Boko Haram sect is still a threat with incursions into the Logone-Et-Chari, Mayo Sava and Mayo Tsanaga departments with more than 570 households displaced in the Month of May. Despite continued conflict, major markets are functioning at near normal levels with above average grain supply. Host poor households and IDPs have limited incomes sources the sale of wood, coal, and agricultural products and remain in Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

Precipitation began about 10 days later than normal in most of the Far North besides in Logone-Et-Chari. Sorghum is beginning to emerge in good condition. In the English-speaking regions, the rains started recently. However, access to agricultural land has decreased due to the ongoing conflict. The conflict has also reduced labor supply and increased the cost of labor and other agricultural input. This includes difficulty maintaining plantations with the series of dead days; where most business and plantations are closed.