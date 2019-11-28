28 Nov 2019

Cameroon: Key Message Update: Falling prices of agricultural products is negatively affecting producers’ incomes, November 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (294.17 KB)

Key Messages

  • Threats from Boko Haram continue to disrupt agropastoral activities in districts in the Far North bordering with Nigeria. In addition, the floods observed in the departments of Logone-et-Chari and Mayo Danay that affected 40,000 people according to OCHA, and the abnormal extension of the rainy season could locally negatively impact harvests and reduce areas for cultivation of dry season sorghum. Nevertheless, production is generally above the five-year average.

  • In the Far North, the ongoing harvests are the main source of food for households, including IDPs. They also supply markets and help keep prices below the five-year average by 39 percent for rainfed sorghum and 20 percent for maize. Even with higher yields, lower prices for cash crops, 12 percent for groundnuts and 29 percent for cowpeas, could limit household incomes. The combined effects of security threats, floods and declining incomes contribute to keeping livelihoods under pressure and acute food insecurity Stress (IPC Phase 2).

  • In the Northwest and Southwest regions, six weeks after the national dialogue, the conflict persists with the same intensity and remains marked by clashes, violence, kidnappings and the continued closure of business days. This negatively affects economic activities due to the drop in sales of agricultural products, the slow operation of agribusiness and transport sectors, limitations to the flows between rural areas and urban centers and the inadequate delivery of assistance for displaced people and host populations.

  • In these areas of the Northwest and Southwest, second season harvests of potato and beans began this month and are expected to continue in December for maize, rice, coffee and cocoa. These harvests will remain below the pre-crisis average because of reduced area cultivated and poor farm maintenance. While rural households are forced to sell their produce at low prices, in urban centers, prices are 30 to 50 percent higher and reduce food access for displaced and poor host households. With the reduction of purchasing power due to the loss of income and the low coverage humanitarian assistance, IDPs and the urban poor are exposed to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food insecurity.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.