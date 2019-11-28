Cameroon: Key Message Update: Falling prices of agricultural products is negatively affecting producers’ incomes, November 2019

Key Messages

Threats from Boko Haram continue to disrupt agropastoral activities in districts in the Far North bordering with Nigeria. In addition, the floods observed in the departments of Logone-et-Chari and Mayo Danay that affected 40,000 people according to OCHA, and the abnormal extension of the rainy season could locally negatively impact harvests and reduce areas for cultivation of dry season sorghum. Nevertheless, production is generally above the five-year average.

In the Far North, the ongoing harvests are the main source of food for households, including IDPs. They also supply markets and help keep prices below the five-year average by 39 percent for rainfed sorghum and 20 percent for maize. Even with higher yields, lower prices for cash crops, 12 percent for groundnuts and 29 percent for cowpeas, could limit household incomes. The combined effects of security threats, floods and declining incomes contribute to keeping livelihoods under pressure and acute food insecurity Stress (IPC Phase 2).

In the Northwest and Southwest regions, six weeks after the national dialogue, the conflict persists with the same intensity and remains marked by clashes, violence, kidnappings and the continued closure of business days. This negatively affects economic activities due to the drop in sales of agricultural products, the slow operation of agribusiness and transport sectors, limitations to the flows between rural areas and urban centers and the inadequate delivery of assistance for displaced people and host populations.