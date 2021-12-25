Cameroon: Internal Population Movement from Logone-et-Chari Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRCM030

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the Disaster

Since 05 December 2021, intercommunal violence pitting Arab Choas against Mousgoum and Massa communities broke out once again in the Far-North Region, mainly in the Logone-et-Chari Division. This crisis started in the Logone Birni district and intensified quickly, creating several flashpoints in the division. These clashes between the Mousgoum and Massa against Arab Choas have not been as intense for several months.

The clashes that occurred on 8 December 2021 in Kousseri, headquarters of Logone-et-Chari department, marked a new escalation in intercommunal violence, with far-reaching humanitarian consequences in the Far-North Region and Chad that hosted the displaced. The general toll is over 20 dead, hundreds of wounded (including Sexual and Genderbased Violence (SGBV)), extensive material damage, homes plus their contents completely burned, property and cattle looted, and markets partially destroyed. According to the OCHA report of 14 December 2021, this crisis has displaced over 30,000 people towards Chad and over 15,000 people in localities in the southern part of Logone-et-Chari (11,500 people) and in Diamare (3,500 people).

On 17 December 2021, the UNHCR further highlighted this humanitarian toll with a total of 85,000 people displaced to and over 15,000 people in other divisions in the Far-North Region. The number of people killed in combat also increased, 44 people were killed, 111 wounded and 112 villages burnt.

As the crisis worsened, the Chad Red Cross, based on 12 December data, launched a DREF- MDRTD020 funded emergency response operation on 16 December to provide unconditional cash assistance, and health and water, sanitation and hygiene services (including the construction of emergency latrines) in host communities.

To effectively respond to this cross-border migratory crisis, the Cameroon Red Cross also worked to provide coordinated support to the internally displaced and those displaced towards Chad who would return to the Region.

Statistics from rapid assessments that were carried out in the most accessible areas of Diamare show that most Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are found in Maroua 1, 2 and 3 and in Ardjanire (Bogo). These people are all hosted at the Domayo sports complex (in the Marwa neighbourhood, Diamare Division) (about 500 people) while others are in host communities.

Early assessments carried out by local Red Cross branches also show that there are 3,000 displaced persons in MayoDanay. They have found refuge in Pouss, Maga and Guirvidig. The department witnessed tensions, which left shops vandalised and dozens of people wounded. Given the highly-limited humanitarian access in the region, these figures could be much higher.

Although tension is still perceptible, government has deployed security enforcement in Logone-et-Chari and MayorDanay Divisions, leading to the restoration of some calm. Officials have also carried out various actions for peace at various levels across the Far-North Region.