Cameroon – Internal displacement (DG ECHO, NGOs, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2020)
- More than 6,000 internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees and host communities reportedly left their homes in and around Kordo and Gadero in Cameroon's Far-North to seek protection and refuge in the Kolofata district last week. It is alleged that this pre-emptive displacement of people followed the dismantling and subsequent relocation of military outposts from Kordo and Gadero to Grea last week.
- Since 2014, Cameroon's Defence Forces have been battling against the spillover of an armed insurgency in Nigeria that left more than 500,000 people displaced in Cameroon's Far-North according to latest figures available (July 2020). On 2 August, an armed attack by unidentified assailants on an IDP camp in Nguetchewe, a neighbouring district to Kolofata, resulted in at least 17 fatalities among the IDPs. Cameroon is home to more than 1 million displaced people owing to armed violence mainly in Cameroon's Far North, North West and South West regions.