Cameroon - Inter-community clashes in the Far North of Cameroon (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2021)
- Inter-community clashes between the Musgoum and Shuwa Arab ethnic groups in the town of Logone Birni, Far North of Cameroon on 10-13 August 2021 resulted in hundreds of casualties and at least 30 reported fatalities. Properties and houses in both communities were destroyed and burned down.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) have donated drugs to the regional hospital of Kousseri for emergency health care to those wounded, while the French Red Cross is supporting with its health personnel posted in this hospital.
- An estimated 47,000 individuals from both ethnic groups have been affected by the conflict. Around 2,000 individuals, mostly women and children, have sought refuge in the town of Logone-Birni. 11,000 Cameroonian refugees have arrived in the South of Chad along the Logone River.
- While conflicts between herders and farmers due to land access in Cameroon's Logone et Chari department have been recurrent since 1990, the scale of damage observed lately has been unprecedented.