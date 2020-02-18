Cameroon - Increased violence, execution of civilians (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, ICG, UN agencies, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
- Violence has again affected rural communities in Cameroon. On 14 February, armed men reportedly killed at least 22 civilians, including 14 children in Ntumbo in the Northwest Region of Cameroon. Numerous reports suggest that the killing of these 22 civilians was retribution for allegedly not disclosing the location of a Non State Armed Group (NSAG) fighting against the Central Government. Tension and fear in the area remain very high.
- The North West/South West region of Cameroon has been engulfed in a humanitarian crisis since 2017, with approximately 3,000 people killed, over 500,000 internally displaced and more than 40,000 have sought refuge in Nigeria.