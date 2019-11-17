17 Nov 2019

Cameroon: Humanitarian snapshot in South-West and North-West regions, October 2019 (Updated on 8 November 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.36 MB)

The humanitarian situation in Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions continues to deteriorate with 1.3 million people now in need of assistance. The conflict in the two regions has left 450,268 internally displaced, 237,349 returnees and 44,247 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.* The outlook for the rest of 2019 is one of emergency response as displacement continues due to the ongoing conflict and vulnerability is compounded as services deteriorate and resilience is eroded. The situation is characterised by human rights and protection violations. Armed fighting and insecurity continue to be the principal impediment to the provision of assistance as well as a barrier for those in need to reach areas where they can receive aid.

