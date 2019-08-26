Cameroon: Humanitarian snapshot in South-West and North-West regions (July 2019)

The humanitarian situation in Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions continues to deteriorate with 1.3 million people now in need of assistance. The conflict in the two regions has left over 536,000 internally displaced, 237,349 returnees and 39,602 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria. The outlook for the rest of 2019 is one of emergency response as displacement continues due to the ongoing conflict and vulnerability is compounded as services deteriorate and resilience is eroded. The situation is characterised by human rights and protection violations. Armed fighting and insecurity continue to be the principal impediment to the provision of assistance as well as a barrier for those in need to reach areas where they can receive aid.