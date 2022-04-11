Cameroon Humanitarian Response Plan (April 2022)

Response Plan Overview

3.9M PEOPLE IN NEED

2.6M PEOPLE TARGETED

$376M REQUIREMENTS (US$)

224 OPERATIONAL PARTNERS

In 2022, 3.9 million people need humanitarian assistance, out of which 2.6 million people are targeted by the humanitarian response plan (HRP) with projects aiming to support internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, refugees, host communities and those left behind. The humanitarian community prioritises live-saving assistance (strategic objective 1), including protection interventions (strategic objective 2), while livelihood support and resilience building (strategic objective 3) are important pillars of this HRP, to ensure people affected by crises can meet their basic needs. The resilience capacities to withhold future stresses and shocks on the short and longer term and their associated causes are analysed notably as part of the Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) Nexus and to inform joined-up planning between humanitarian, development, and peace actors as appropriate. The objectives contribute to meeting the collective outcome and consider complementary action by State and development actors. The humanitarian stakeholders will ensure that gender is part and parcel of humanitarian assessments and that they have the capacity to provide a response that is inclusive and adequate.

Nine out of ten regions of Cameroon continue to be impacted by three complex, protracted, humanitarian crises caused by continuous violence in the Lake Chad basin and in the North-West and South-West regions, as well as the presence of over 325,000 refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR) in the eastern regions (East, Adamawa, and North).

The main shocks of the different crises in Cameroon relate to violence, natural disasters, and health outbreaks. These shocks lead to forced displacement, human rights violations, family separations, stigmatisation, and exploitation of those displaced and the disruption of the social cohesion and support structures of vulnerable people. Furthermore, they negatively impact access to basic services, to land and economic opportunities.

Humanitarian needs are compounded by structural development deficits and chronic vulnerabilities that further challenge the long-term recovery of affected people.

Increasing displacement

The number of displaced people in Cameroon continues to increase. Violence in the Far North region has led to a steady rise of displacement since 2014. As of November 2021, violence has uprooted a total of 608,000 people (358,000 IDPs, 115,000 Nigerian refugees, and 135,000 returnees), an increase of 48,000 people since November 2020. 90 per cent of internal displacements in the Far North since 2015, and as of July 2021, are related to armed conflict, 10 per cent to natural disasters and flooding, and 1 per cent to intercommunal violence. Displacements in the Far North are characterised by their short distances: 97 per cent of the IDPs find refuge in a locality within their division of origin, often even in the same district. Pendular displacement is frequent in the Far North, with 40 per cent of IDP households indicating to move back and forth between their village of origin and their location of displacement regularly, mainly because of family visits and agricultural activities.

In the North-West and South-West, the socio-political crisis, entering its sixth year, has led to massive population displacements. As of August 2021, the crisis has displaced over one million people, including to other regions of Cameroon and to Nigeria. Short-term, pendular movement continues within the two regions. Often people move back and forth between their home and their place of refuge. Meanwhile, a certain increase in return movements to the North-West and South-West was observed in 2021, inter alia because of a lack of service and assistance in areas of displacement.

In the eastern regions of Cameroon, an increase in the number of refugees from CAR has been observed. 325,000 refugees were reported as of 31 December 2021 in the East, Adamawa, and North regions, in comparison to 293,000 refugees reported in November 2020: an increase of almost 32,000 refugees.

Forced displacement has contributed to the weakening of family and community safety nets, the overuse of limited basic resources and services, and an increase in social tension. People with specific needs, mainly older people, people living with disabilities, with chronical illness, and pregnant and lactating women, are often left behind when families flee violence, increasing their vulnerabilities and depriving them of the social safety net on which their survival and well-being depend. Those left behind often remain in areas with no access to basic social services and are unsafe for humanitarian workers to reach.

Limited access to basic social services

In the Far North, North-West, and South-West regions, access to basic social services is largely disrupted by insecurity. The disruption of services also concerns the delivery of civil and legal documentation. The lack of civil and legal documentation puts particularly boys and men at risk of arbitrary arrest, and makes access to basic social services, such as health care and education, challenging, especially for women and girls. Disruption of social services in many localities in the North-West, South-West, and Far North regions forces people to walk long distances to access them, creating additional risks related to arbitrary arrest and to physical and sexual violence.

Violence remains one of the main drivers of food insecurity. Displacement has meant a loss of resources for food self-reliance. It primarily affects the access to land to cultivate, the loss of livestock, and of the families’ productive assets. The disruption of markets and food and nutrition services due to violence and the COVID-19 epidemic negatively impacted the quality of diets and nutrition practices. The North-West, South-West, and Far North are the regions with the highest portions of food insecure people. Repeated climatic shocks in the northern regions also undermine the resilience of communities and place a strain on their livelihoods. In the Far North, Adamawa, and North regions, climate shocks (floods and prolonged dry periods) and market disruptions are important factors for food insecurity. In the Adamawa, East, and North regions, food and nutrition insecurity are mainly driven by the influx of CAR refugees. Most CAR refugees in the eastern regions have insufficient access to basic services, including food, shelter, water, sanitation, health, and education, mostly due to long distances and financial barriers. Simultaneously, the basic services in host communities are not capable of accommodating the large number of refugees.

Limited access to education

Almost 1.5 million school aged children need some form of education assistance in Cameroon due to violence, attacks and threats against education, population displacement, and limited capacity of the school system and of communities to absorb extra students.

The crisis in the North-West and South-West has had a major impact on the Education Sector. Non-State armed groups (NSAGs) are banning Government administered education since September 2017. In 2021, two schools in three have been non-operational, affecting over 700,000 students. Meanwhile, the Government opposes non-formal education initiatives.

Going to school remains dangerous for children and for teachers, as evidenced by the continuous chain of violent attacks on education since 2017. Certain areas have also become more prone to kidnapping for ransom, with school children particularly at risk of being abducted.

In the Far North, because of protracted displacement, education services are suffering from the additional burden that students from displaced families represent for the host communities. The prolonged displacement and refugee influx have further weakened schools in the Mayo-Tsanaga, Logone et Chari, and Mayo-Sava divisions. According to the Education Sector the student per teacher ratio in the three crisis-affected divisions in the Far North region is 178 students per teacher.

The East and Adamawa regions, which are, as of December 2021, home to almost 282,000 refugees, the school coverage is relatively poor in comparison with other regions. The major challenge to access secondary education in these areas is the long distance between refugee sites and secondary schools. Measures taken by parents to still make school attendance possible often only apply for boys; rarely refugee parents send their daughters to study tens of kilometres away from where they live. In 2020, 85 per cent of out of school refugee children in the eastern regions were girls.

Limited access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services

The need for safe drinking water remains critical in the whole country, even though the severity of needs varies by region. Access to safe drinking water was identified as a priority need by the crises affected population in the Far North, the North-West, South-West, Littoral, and West regions. Shortage of safe drinking water leads people to rely on water from streams, rivers, and unprotected wells for drinking and domestic use. Safe drinking water is difficult to access because of water scarcity, mainly in the Far North, or because of long waiting times or long distances to access the water points, because water points are not functional, and/or because of a lack of water containers. With regards to basic sanitation in these regions, latrines are often unhygienic and insufficient in number, resulting in poor personal and community hygiene practices. Displaced populations often share shelters, water points, latrines, and showers with the host population. The increased proximity increases the risks of COVID-19 transmission and does not give girls and women privacy, exposing them to the risk of gender-based violence (GBV). Regardless of the region, fetching water remains a specific activity for girls, boys, and women, exposing them to various protection risks and limiting their time to engage in schooling and income-generating activities.

Limited access to health services

Insecurity in the Far North, South-West, and North-West regions continues to exacerbate already limited access to health services. The widespread insecurity and the attacks led to destruction of basic health infrastructure and the fleeing of health personnel, causing a lack of availability of health services to deal with war injuries and psychosocial trauma related to violence, including sexual violence and rape. In the Far North, most of the displaced populations face challenges accessing health services mostly because the health centres are too far away and services are too costly, but also because of a lack of health personnel and insecurity. Only 50 per cent of women give birth in a health centre or hospital.

The lack of health facilities also contributes to the spread of epidemics such as cholera, polio, and measles, which are recurrent, and of COVID-19, particularly affecting children, and older people.

In the North-West and South-West regions, health care facilities and workers continue to be targeted, while civilians in need of medical services continue to be affected by attacks and movement restrictions. Reports of ambulances caught in crossfire, hospitals and health posts occupied by security forces, armed incursions by security forces into hospitals, abductions of health workers by NSAGs, and threats and attacks on health personnel continue to be registered on a regular basis.

In the eastern regions, since the arrival of the refugees from CAR, the limited existing health centres have been overcrowded and have faced insufficient human and material resources. Extreme poverty prevents vulnerable people from paying the costs necessary for health care. 70 per cent of health facilities do not have the necessary medical equipment and enough staff to ensure quality health care. Especially children under 5, pregnant and lactating women, people living with disabilities, older people, and those with chronic diseases face difficulties in accessing health care.

Impact on access

The main constraints to the access of affected people to services and assistance and of humanitarians to affected populations, are insecurity, poor road conditions, natural hazards, such as floods, and restrictions by the authorities or the NSAGs on the freedom of movement of people, goods, and services.