Cameroon | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

The humanitarian context in Cameroon continues to be characterized by population displacements caused by ongoing violence in the Lake Chad Basin, and in the North- and South-West regions, as well as the presence of Central African refugees in the eastern regions. Compounding the situation are structural development deficits, natural disasters, chronic vulnerabilities and the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that further hamper the longterm recovery of affected populations in the country.