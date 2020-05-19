Cameroon: Humanitarian partners continue COVID-19 response in the north-west and south-west

Humanitarian partners are providing health, water and sanitation hygiene support, including mobile clinics, disease screening and COVID-19 sensitization, to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the north-west and south-west regions.

There are more 450,000 IDPs in the two regions due to a sociopolitical crisis that is now entering its fourth year.

Government and humanitarian partners are also providing distance learning to more than half of the children affected by school closures in both regions through radio, TV and printed materials.

More than 6,370 schools and 4,200 community learning centres in the north-west and south-west have been closed since March to contain the spread of the virus. Authorities have announced the potential reopening of schools in June.

