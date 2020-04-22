Cameroon: Humanitarian Needs Overview - Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2020 (Issued March 2020)

Summary of Humanitarian Consequences

In 2020, 3.9 million people in Cameroon need humanitarian assistance. Eight out of the country’s ten regions are impacted.

In the Far North, the Boko Haram insurgency, compounded by chronic vulnerability and the growing impact of climate change, has left 1 million people in need of urgent assistance. Cameroon is the second most-affected country in the Lake Chad Basin. 490,000 persons are displaced and face significant protection risks. Local communities, whose pre-existing vulnerabilities have been exacerbated by these arrivals, the escalating violence and the disruption of livelihoods and basic social services, are also in need of support.

To the east, Cameroon continues to provide refuge to over 270,000 vulnerable refugees from the Central African Republic. Access to livelihoods, food, WASH services and education remains limited.

Despite the signature of a tripartite agreement between the Central African Republic (CAR), Cameroon and UNHCR, prospects for largescale return are not immediate.

In November 2017, tensions in the North West and South West regions turned into violence with dramatic humanitarian consequences. Almost 680,000 Cameroonians are now internally displaced.

An additional 52,000 people have sought refuge in neighboring Nigeria. 80% of health and education services in the two regions are also non-functioning.

IDPs and host communities, particularly in rural areas, need immediate protection, food, shelter/NFI, water and sanitation.

In these hard-hit areas of Cameroon, humanitarian needs are compounded by the chronic vulnerability of people, structures and services. Reversing the deepening inequality4 and growing fragility of the country through sustainable development and peace building efforts must go hand in hand with the humanitarian response.