Cameroon: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to September 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation in Cameroon is characterized by three complex emergencies namely the conflict in the Far North region, violence in the North-West and South-West regions and the presence of over 315,000 refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR) in the eastern regions (East, Adamawa and North). Humanitarian needs are compounded by structural development weaknesses and chronic vulnerabilities that further challenge the long-term recovery of affected people. The socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a deterioration of the well-being of the people living in Cameroon.

Despite efforts deployed, the severity of humanitarian needs in Cameroon keeps growing due to the prolonged crises, insecurity and displacement, the impact of COVID-19, and climate change-related effects such as floods and droughts, which have eroded the remaining household resilience. As a result, in 2021, 4.4 million people need humanitarian assistance. The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021 targets 3 million people in need of urgent assistance and requires US$ 362 million to provide sustainable support to people in need.

As of 30 September 2021, almost 2 million people were displaced within Cameroon, either as internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees or returnees. Cameroon was hosting over 460,000 refugees and asylum