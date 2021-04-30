Cameroon: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to September 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cameroon continuous to be affected by three, concurrent, complex humanitarian situations caused by the conflict and violence in the Far North region, hostilities in the North-West and South-West regions and the influx of 284,000 refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR) in the eastern regions (East, Adamawa and North). Humanitarian needs are compounded by structural development weaknesses and chronic vulnerabilities that further challenge the long-term recovery of affected people. The preexisting situation has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 3.9 million people were estimated to be in need in 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak – a number which rose to 6.2 million due to the impact of the pandemic. As of 30 September 2020, over 1.9 million people were displaced within Cameroon, either internally displaced, refugees or returnees. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Far North is steadily increasing mainly due to the armed conflict. As of September 2020, almost 560,000 people were forced to leave their homes. Priority needs of the displaced population include access to shelter, water, food and health care.

As of September 2020, the crisis in the North-West and South-West led to the displacement of over 1.1 million people, including almost 712,000 IDPs, 361,000 returnees and 60,000 people who fled to Nigeria. People continue to move within the two regions and to other regions, some being displaced by violence several times. Temporary displacements continue to be recorded as civilians flee for safety. 17,794 sudden internal displacements were reported in the North-West and South-West due to ongoing violence from July to September 2020. Most displaced individuals intend to go back to their locations of origin once the situation would allow them to. Protection continues to be a major humanitarian concern in the two regions. The number of Central African refugees, mostly located in the eastern regions of Cameroon, has increased from 275,000 in June 2020 to 284,000 in September 2020. 70 per cent of these refugees have no formal education and 46 per cent are without employment. 30 per cent live in formal sites while 70 per cent stay with host communities.