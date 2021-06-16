Cameroon: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to March 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cameroon continues to be affected by three, concurrent, complex humanitarian situations caused by the conflict and violence in the Far North region, hostilities in the North-West and South-West regions and the presence of over 300,000 refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR) in the eastern regions (East, Adamawa and North). Humanitarian needs are compounded by structural development weaknesses and chronic vulnerabilities that further challenge the long-term recovery of affected people. This already complex preexisting situation has been aggravated by the negative ripple effects linked to COVID-19 pandemic that hit strongly in particular the most vulnerable ones since March 2020 when Cameroon registered its first case.

Despite the efforts deployed, the severity of humanitarian needs in Cameroon keeps growing due to the prolonged crises, increasing insecurity and displacement, the impact of COVID-19, as well as climate change related effects such as floods, which eroded remaining household resilience. As a result, in 2021, 4.4 million people need humanitarian assistance. The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021 targets 3 million people in need of urgent assistance and requires US$ 362 million to provide sustainable support for people in need.