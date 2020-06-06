Cameroon : Humanitarian Dashboard (January to Mach 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of March 2020, Cameroon is affected by four concurrent, complex humanitarian crises: Boko Haram violence in the Far North region; growing humanitarian needs due to violence in the North-West (NW) and South-West (SW) regions; consequences of the influx of refugees from the Central African Republic into the eastern regions (Adamawa, North and East); and since early March the COVID-19 outbreak. Over 1.7 million people are currently displaced within Cameroon. The number of IDPs in the Far North is steadily increasing due to attacks by Boko Haram. Almost 60,000 people fled violence in the NWSW to Niger, while 680,000 people were estimated to be displaced due this crisis within Cameroon in August 2019. People continue to move within the two regions and to other regions, some being displaced by violence several times. The number of CAR refugees has increased from 217,000 in 2017 to 245,000 in 2018 and to 272,000 in March 2020.

3.9 million people were estimated to be in need in 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak – a number which rose to 6.2 million due to the impact of the pandemic. Humanitarian challenges are reinforced by structural factors and chronic vulnerabilities that hinder the long-term recovery of affected people.