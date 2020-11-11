Cameroon: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to June 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In the reporting period, Cameroon continued to be affected by four concurrent, complex humanitarian crises: the armed conflict in the Far North region; violence in the North West (NW) and South West (SW) regions; consequences of the influx of refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR) into the eastern regions (Adamawa, North and East); and since early March 2020 the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over 3.9 million people were estimated to be in need in 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak – a number which rose to 6.2 million due to the impact of the pandemic. Humanitarian challenges are aggravated by structural factors and chronic vulnerabilities that hinder the long-term recovery of affected people.

As of 30 June 2020, 1.8 million people were displaced within Cameroon, either internally displaced, refugees or returnees. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Far North is steadily increasing because of the armed conflict which forced over 559,000 people to leave their homes.

Priority needs of the displaced population include access to water, food and health care. The crisis in the NWSW led to the displacement of 740,000 people, including nearly 60,000 people who fled to Nigeria. People continue to move within the two regions and to other regions, some being displaced by violence several times. Temporary displacements continue to be recorded as civilians flee for safety.

Over 15,780 individuals were reportedly newly displaced in the NWSW due to ongoing violence during the month of June 2020. Protection continues to be a major humanitarian concern in the two regions. The number of Central African refugees, mostly located in the eastern regions of Cameroon, has increased from 217,000 in 2017 to 245,000 in 2018 and to 275,000 in June 2020. 70 percent of these refugees have no formal education and 50 percent are without employment. 30 percent live in formal sites while 70 percent stay with host communities.