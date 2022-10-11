Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°36 | September 2022

IN THIS ISSUE

P.1 'Education under attack' in West and Central Africa

P.2 Floods affect thousands of people in the Far North region

P.2 Civil-military coordination in the Far North region

P.3 Partners reached 1.1 million people with humanitarian assistance

P.3 Bringing vaccines to children of Oshie: a challenging work

P.4 Zero new confirmed cholera cases in the South-West region for two months

FIGURES (HUMANITARIAN NEEDS OVERVIEW 2022, UNHCR, IOM, OCHA)

3.9 million People in need of humanitarian assistance

2.6 million People targeted (Humanitarian Response Plan 2022)

975,786 Internally displaced people

481,463 Refugees and asylum seekers

548,206 Returnees (previously IDPs)

FUNDING (HRP 2022, FINANCIAL TRACKING SERVICES--FTS)

US$ 376 million Requested

32 per cent Funded as of 29 September 2022

‘EDUCATION UNDER ATTACK’ IN WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA

The West and Central Africa region has seen a sharp increase in the number of schools closed due to insecurity during the past year.

In September 2022, the Regional Education in Emergencies Working group for West and Central Africa issued an advocacy note on education in the region.

By the end of the 2021-2022 school year, over 12,400 schools were closed in eight countries (Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Niger and Nigeria). Over 57 million children, adolescents and youth were not in school, which represents almost one in four out-of-school children in the world.

Several reasons led to the closure of these schools, including direct attacks by non-State armed groups (NSAGs), displacement of population to safer areas including teachers, parents and children and fear of parents to send their children to school.

For forcibly displaced children, access to education is even more difficult. In the 2021-2022 school year, just over half of primary school-age refugee children in the West and Central Africa were enrolled in school, while barely 20 per cent had access to secondary education and less than 2 per cent to higher education.

Crises in Cameroon are hindering education, with 3,285 schools closed as of June 2022.

Attacks on students, school personnel and infrastructures in the North-West and South-West have a devastating impact on access to learning and weakens the society’s overall development. In addition to the deaths, injuries and the psychological damages caused by the attacks, abductions, and threats, they also result in a decline in student attendance and education quality. There is also increased exposure to serious forms of violence and other risks including child marriage, early pregnancy, forced displacement, child labour and the risk of being recruited by NSAGs.

Providing a better future for the youth of the West and Central Africa region is a priority. Despite the situation and increased awareness of the problems, the Education Sector is still severely underfunded. In 2021, only 22 per cent of the Education Sector was funded in the region.

The Regional Education in Emergencies Working group for West and Central Africa is calling on all governments, all parties to conflict and the international community to take concerted action to stop attacks and threats against schools, students, and school personnel in West and Central Africa, and to step-up accountable, sustainable support for quality learning for every child in the region.