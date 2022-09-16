Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°34 | August 2022

IN THIS ISSUE

P.1 Celebration of World Humanitarian Day in Cameroon

P.3 World Humanitarian Day: what it means

P.3 The humanitarian response in Cameroon remains underfunded

P.4 Humanitarians in Action

FIGURES

(HUMANITARIAN NEEDS OVERVIEW 2022, UNHCR, IOM, OCHA)

3.9 million People in need of humanitarian assistance

2.6 million People targeted (Humanitarian Response Plan 2022)

975,786 Internally displaced people

477,228 Refugees and asylum seekers

548,206 Returnees (previously IDPs)

FUNDING

(HRP 2022, FINANCIAL TRACKING SERVICES –FTS)

US$ 376 million Requested

26 per cent Funded as of 31 August 2022

CELEBRATION OF WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY IN CAMEROON

There is an African saying that it takes a village to raise a child. World Humanitarian Day (WHD) 2022 built on this metaphor of collective endeavour to show the importance, effectiveness and positive impact of collective humanitarian work.

On this year’s WHD, the campaign #ItTakesAVillage highlights that it takes an entire humanitarian community to support people in humanitarian crises. This community includes communities themselves, local volunteers, emergency state services, national and international NGOs, the Red Cross and Red Crescent movements, and the United Nations agencies, working in hundreds of places around the world. They support millions of people with urgent protection, food security, health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), shelter, non-food items (NFI), and education services. In 2022, as of 30 June, 1.1 million people were reached with humanitarian assistance and protection schemes in Cameroon.

In Yaounde, the humanitarian community, led by the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC),

Matthias Z. Naab, took part in a sport walk over 5 km in town. The HC asked for a moment of silence in honour of Jeanette Sweyeh, a nurse who died following an attack on a medical convoy in the North-West, as well as all humanitarian workers who have fallen around the world. He also shared a message of hope and optimism: “Our individual and collective commitment, our engagement, our determination will remain as strong as ever.”