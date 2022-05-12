Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°31 | March-April 2022

IN THIS ISSUE

P.1 Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 launch, US$ 376 million required to assist people in need of humanitarian aid

P.2 US$ 1.7 million from central emergency response fund released for urgent response to the cholera outbreak

P.3 Donor briefing on the Logone Birni intercommunity violence situation in the Far North

P.4 Food security likely to worsen in Cameroon as the Ukraine conflict continues to escalate

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLAN 2022 LAUNCH, US$ 376 MILLION REQUIRED TO ASSIST PEOPLE IN NEED OF HUMANITARIAN AID

On 14 April 2022, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Mr Paul Atanga Nji and the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) in Cameroon, Mr Matthias Z. Naab launched the 2022 Cameroon Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The ceremony was marked by introductory remarks from the HC, followed by a presentation of the humanitarian needs and response by the Head of OCHA Office, Mrs Karen Perrin, and a closing speech from the Minister.

In 2022, 3.9 million people need humanitarian assistance and protection in Cameroon.

The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2022 requires US$ 376 million to provide humanitarian aid to 2.6 million people targeted for emergency assistance.

Nine out of ten regions of Cameroon continue to be impacted, to various extents, by three complex, protracted, humanitarian crises caused by continuous violence in the Lake Chad basin, insecurity in the North-West and South-West regions, and the Central African Republic (CAR) crisis with the presence of over 325,000 CAR refugees in the eastern regions (East, Adamawa, and North).

Humanitarian needs are compounded by structural development deficits and chronic vulnerabilities that further challenge the long-term recovery of affected people.

The effects of violence in the Lake Chad basin, in the North-West and South-West regions, in CAR, and of natural disasters, as well as the socio-economic and health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, led to a deterioration of the physical and mental wellbeing, living standards, and coping mechanisms of the people living in Cameroon. These shocks lead to forced displacement and human rights and international humanitarian law violations.

Furthermore, they negatively impacted access to basic services and social cohesion.