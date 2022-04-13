Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°30 | February 2022

In this issue

P.1 Violence against healthcare: The humanitarian coordinator strongly condemned the killing of a health staff in the North-West

P.2 Humanitarians mobilise as cholera continues to spread in the country

P.2 Some Logone Birni displaced population starts to return to their home despite challenges

VIOLENCE AGAINST HEALTHCARE: THE HUMANITARIAN COORDINATOR CONDEMNED THE KILLING OF A HEALTH STAFF IN THE NORTH-WEST

The crisis in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon has seen a large number of attacks on healthcare, with health workers or patients threatened, injured or killed, as well as medical infrastructures damaged or destroyed.

On 26 February 2022, presumed non-State armed groups elements stopped a medical convoy of two vehicles from national partner returning to Bamenda was stopped at a checkpoint.

Gunshots fired caused fatal wounds to one medical personnel who was rushed to the hospital and later deceased. The team, which included a total of 18 people, was returning from delivering healthcare services to people in need in Ashong and Nyonga localities in the North-West region.

On 28 February 2022, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon strongly condemned this killing and called on all parties to the crisis to refrain from targeting healthcare.

“Health workers must be protected so they can continue to save lives. The provision of health services is a priority of the humanitarian response in the region. Health services and facilities must remain functional, safe and accessible to people who need essential medical services” said Mr. Naab.