Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°29 | January 2022

In this issue

P.1 Displaced people in the Far North region hesitate to return home due to insecurity

P.2 Population in the Far North at risk of food insecurity

P.2 COVID-19: persistent low vaccination rate

P.3 Increased use of IEDs in the North-West and South-West regions

P.3 Arrival of OCHA Cameroon’s new Head of Office.

DISPLACED PEOPLE IN THE FAR NORTH REGION HESITATE TO RETURN HOME DUE TO INSECURITY

Following the resurgence of violence between two communities in the Far North region, thousands of people are still forcibly displaced. As of 28 January, the intercommunity crisis in Logone Birni district displaced more than 36,000 people in the Logone et Chari, Diamaré and Mayo-Sava divisions and 35,000 people to Chad.

As of 31 December, the rapid response mechanism had registered the return of 1,819 people in the Logone Birni district, of which 80 per cent returned from Chad. This trend reportedly increased throughout the Logone et Chari division since mid-January. However, almost two months on, the displaced population is still reluctant to return to their villages for fear of violence and considering many lost their houses and their belongings were destroyed.

The local communities, authorities and humanitarian actors continue to provide aid to displaced people but needs remain important because of the lack of resources.

In January 2022, OCHA and humanitarian partners conducted two missions in affected divisions.

They reported that internally displaced people’s major challenges are accessing basic services such as water, sanitation, health, and education, while significant needs are shelter, non-food items, and protection support.

Apart from the recurrent intercommunity clashes in the region, the Far North experiences frequent non-State armed groups attacks, especially along its borders with Chad and Nigeria. More than 358,000 displaced people due to violence have no access to appropriate humanitarian assistance. OCHA and the humanitarian community urgently advocate for additional resources to meet the needs of affected people.