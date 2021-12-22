Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°27 | November 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Gender-based violence: In October, organizations who implement Gender Based Violence (GBV) interventions reported over 1,250 GBV cases to relevant service providers in the North-West and South-West regions. 88 per cent of the GBV survivors are female.

Attacks on education in the South-West region: The Humanitarian Coordinator condemned the killing of students in Ekondo Titi.

In Cameroon, over 700,000 children are out of school: The Director of Education Cannot Wait fund Yasmine Sherif calls for an end to attacks on schools.

16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM AGAINST GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

On 25 November 2021, the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family and the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator launched the 16-day campaign of activism against gender-based violence in Yaoundé.

The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) was “Orange the world: End violence against women now!” Orange symbolizes a brighter future, free of violence.

“Around the world, conflict, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity, and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women. More than 70 per cent of women have experienced gender-based violence in some crisis settings. And in countries, both rich and poor, gender prejudice has fueled acts of violence toward women and girls,” stated the UN Under-Secretary General and Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bahous.

From 25 November to 10 December 2021, under the leadership of the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, civil society organizations, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and UN agencies organized activities across the country calling for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

Crisis and natural disasters often displace women and girls, making them more vulnerable to exploitation and GBV. Sexual abuse cases in internally displaced persons’ sites and refugee camps often go unreported but are estimated to be hundreds. Humanitarian actors provide support to women and girls, with counselling, sexual and reproductive health services, education, and economic empowerment.

In October, GBV partners reported over 1,250 GBV cases to relevant service providers in the North-West and South-West regions. 88 per cent of these GBV survivors are female. Reported incidents include emotional abuse, denial of resources or opportunities, physical assault, sexual abuse, forced marriage and rape. 56 per cent of survivors are host community members, 36 per cent are internally displaced persons (IDPs), and 8 per cent are returnees.