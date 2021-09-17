Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°22 | July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• 663 protection incidents were reported in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions.

• 52 per cent of the IDPs in the NWSW are women and children who are at risks of sexual violence, sexual slavery, trafficking, forced marriage and an increase in prostitution for survival and security.

• COVID-19: 1,206 cumulative cases and 10 deaths.

In this issue

P.1-3 Survivors heal in safe spaces after gender-based violence

P.3-4 A displaced family strives to make a new start

P. 4 COVID-19: Cameroon on alert after the detection of the Delta variant