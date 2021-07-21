Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°21 | June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• 2021 World Refugee Day theme: Together we heal, learn, and shine.

• Education: 1.9 million school aged children need education assistance in humanitarian contexts.

• COVID-19: 80,953 cumulative cases and 1,325 deaths as of 30 June 2021.

Ten per cent (78,476) of the people targeted for the vaccination in 2021 have received the first or/and the second dose of vaccine.

WORLD REFUGEE DAY: CAMEROON JOINS THE CELEBRATION

Each year on 20 June, World Refugee Day highlights the situation of people forced to flee their home countries to escape conflict or persecution.

Cameroon hosts 449,796 refugees, mostly from the Central African Republic (CAR), Nigeria and Chad. These populations, often stripped of their dignity and possessions, are generously welcomed by the Cameroonian government and local population and supported by humanitarian actors. Communities in several regions of the country also welcome Cameroonian displaced persons who had fled their villages and land because of violence.

The theme of this year's World Refugee Day, ‘Together we heal, learn, and shine’, highlights the power of inclusion. Given the opportunity, refugees can contribute to a stronger, safer and more vibrant world. That is why the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres called for greater inclusion of refugees in health systems, schools, and sports.

The spirit of inclusion therefore entails the inclusion of displaced people into local, regional and national initiatives, so that they can empower themselves, and thereby reduce the pressure on host communities and governments. This allows them to maintain their dignity, provide for their families, and send their children to school.

"It is important to support the Government in building secondary schools to support bringing children to the third cycle,” said the Representative of UNHCR in Cameroon, Mr.

Olivier Beer. UNHCR facilitates primary education for children, but they often do not continue with secondary school because of the lack of school infrastructure in some parts of the country. “In Cameroon, the inclusion of refugees in health, education and employment programmes is effective,” said the Secretary General of the Ministry of External relations, Mr. Chinmoun Oumarou. “Two years after the first Global Forum on Refugees which was held in Geneva, the inclusion of refugees in education, health, socio professional support and their provision with protection are reflected through actions taken by the Government in favor of refugees in the domains of health, education and employment,” he added.

In collaboration with the Government, host communities, local authorities, and partners, UNHCR contributed to the strengthening of the health response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the most remote areas of the country through a partnership with the Ministry of Public Health which allowed to cover 30 per cent of the cost of refugees’ health care in Cameroon, while including refugees in national COVID-19 vaccination plans. The agency also provided financial support to 28,000 refugees in line with the national social safety nets as well as facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 3,800 Nigerian refugees and 2,000 Central African refugees.

The World Refugee Day is an opportunity to build empathy and understanding for the plight of refugees and to highlight their ability to withstand hardship and rebuild their lives. In Cameroon, UNHCR and partners carried out several activities from 19 to 24 June in the Centre, East, Littoral and Far North regions in support of refugees, including exhibitions of art products, sports and cultural activities, themed radio programmes, etc