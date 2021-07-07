Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°20 | May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021: US$362 million are required to assist 3 million people in Cameroon

COVID-19: 63,404 people vaccinated in Cameroon as of 31 May 2021.

4,788 COVID-19 cases and 158 deaths recorded in May 2021.

Food insecurity: 2.7 million people are food insecure at crisis and emergency level according to the Cadre Harmonise analysis published on 15 April 2021.

In this issue

P.1-2 Cameroon was the second most neglected displacement crisis in 2020.

P.2-3 Underfunding hampers humanitarian response to Cameroon’s humanitarian crisis.

P.4 Cameroon prepares for the summit on food systems in September 2021.

P.5 COVID-19: IOM reinforces border capacities for infection, prevention and control.