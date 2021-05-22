Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°19 | April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021: US$362 million are required to assist 3 million people in Cameroon COVID-19: 28,000 people vaccinated in Cameroon as of 31 April 2021.

Sahel region: 29 million people need humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso, Northern Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger, and Northeastern Nigeria.

Food security: In 2021, 2.7 million people are food and nutrition insecure in Cameroon.

LAUNCH OF THE 2021 HNO/HRP FOR CAMEROON

On 7 April 2021, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Mr. Paul Atanga Nji, and the Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Mr. Matthias Z. Naab, launched the Cameroon Humanitarian Needs overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2021.

The 2021 HNO focuses on the growing humanitarian needs of displaced people across the country because of violence in the Far North, North-West and South-West regions, and in Nigeria and Central African Republic bordering Cameroon.

In 2021, 4.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Cameroon due to insecurity, diminished coping capacities, and lack of access to basic services. To respond to the most urgent needs, the 2021 HRP targets 3 million people in acute need of assistance, including internally displaced people, returnees, and refugees in regions with high severity of need, at a cost of US$362 million.

This will be achieved through the following strategic objectives (SOs): SO1 to reduce mortality and morbidity of targeted beneficiaries; SO2 to reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen resilience of targeted beneficiaries; SO3 to reduce protection needs of targeted affected people.

Since 2015, humanitarian organizations have been jointly working with the Government to scale up the response in Cameroon. “The Government of Cameroon is grateful to the humanitarian community for its support in responding to the needs of those vulnerable,” said Mr. Atanga Nji.

Violence in the Far North, North-West and South-West regions, as well as insecurity in the Central African Republic and Nigeria have led to the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees in the East, Adamawa, North, and Far North regions. Moreover, the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevention measures on public and private revenues have substantially increased the population’s vulnerabilities.

“With over 320,000 internally displaced persons in the Far North region, as a result of the conflict, Cameroon is the second most affected country by the Lake Chad crisis after Nigeria. Providing humanitarian assistance, sustainable support for vulnerable women, children and men and identifying durable solutions for those displaced, remains a top priority for the humanitarian community. It helps people retain their dignity and build their resilience,” said Mr. Naab.

In 2020, the humanitarian response in Cameroon continued to be underfunded with only 50 per cent of the Humanitarian Response Plan funding. If the chronic underfunding of the humanitarian response in Cameroon is not addressed, millions of people will continue to be left without vital humanitarian assistance and protection, further deepening their vulnerabilities.