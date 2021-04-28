Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°17 | 1 January to 28 February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 pandemic: As of 24 February 2021, the Ministry of Health reported 35,714 cumulative cases and 551 deaths in Cameroon.

Case fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Population Displacement:

More than 700,000 people are internally displaced because of the North-West and South-West crisis.

Education: 700,000 children in the North-West and SouthWest regions need educational support.

5,000 CAR refugees arrived in Cameroon between December 2020 and January 2021.

A FAILURE TO ADDRESS THE VULNERABILITY OF MEN AND BOYS

The irregular attention given to adolescent boys and men has hindered the thourough understanding of the gendered impact that the crisis in the North-West and South-West regions has on them. We need to expand our vision of who are “people of concern” , writes Delphine Brun, interagencies senior GenCap adviser – hosted by OCHA Cameroon.

Every year, events such as the International Women’s Day rightfully shed light on the structural gender-based discriminations that girls and women bear, and that are exacerbated in times of crises.

In the North-West and South-West regions, the socio-political crisis is now entering its fifth year and has led to the internal displacement of over 700,000 people. Women and girls struggle to make ends meet, face violence and often lack access to essential services such as education and healthcare. With the killing or exile of their husbands, they often must navigate an unnerving new reality, where all responsibilities lie on their shoulders.

While there is an undisputed need for the humanitarian response to address the risks affecting women and girls, the patchy attention that has been given to adolescent boys and men has hindered the understanding of the gendered impact that the crisis has on them.