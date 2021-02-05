Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°15 | December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 pandemic: As of 31 December 2020, the Ministry of Health reported 26,277 cumulative cases and 448 deaths in Cameroon.

Case fatality rate of 1.7 per cent.

East region: A resurgence in violence in the Central African Republic has driven 5,000 Central Africans to seek safety across the border in Cameroon.

Food security: 2.7 million people in Cameroon are food insecure, according to the Cadre Harmonisé analysis.

Child protection: 3.2 million children are affected by crises. UNICEF appeals for US$ 83.1 million.

UPSURGE IN COVID-19 CASES IN CAMEROON

Cameroon is facing a significant upsurge in COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Public Health, more than 5,000 new cases have been recorded between November and December 2020. The Littoral, Centre and Far North regions registered the highest number of cases.

According to the results of the Knowledge, Attitude and Practices (KAP) survey carried out by UNICEF and WHO in October 2020, the lowest level of knowledge on COVID-19 is observed in the West region and negative attitudes and practices are more common in the Centre and Far North regions.

Humanitarian and health actors are increasing risk communication and community engagement activities with the distribution of information materials, media and social media campaigns and outreach events in the most affected areas.

At a time when there is a second wave of the pandemic, coupled with the prominence of a new and more contagious strain of the virus in Europe, in his new year address to the Nation on 31 December 2020, the Head of State reminded of the necessity to abide by measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. “This is the only way to save lives and to curb the spread of the virus” he noted.