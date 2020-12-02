Cameroon Humanitarian Bulletin Issue N°13 | October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 pandemic: 21,793 confirmed cases and 426 deaths in Cameroon as of 31 October 2020 (source: WHO).

Back to school: 700,000 students lack access to education due to closure of 4,253 schools and displacement of population in North-West and South-West regions - Insecurity: More than 5,000 people were displaced in the Far North region for fear of violence between August to October 2020.

Successstory:Mobile clinics provided health care to thousands of people in the North-West and South-West regions.

Floods: Five regions out of ten with around 193,000 people were affected by floods in Cameroon.

APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW UN RESIDENT COORDINATOR IN CAMEROON

Mr. Matthias Z. Naab is the new United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon since his appointment on 1 September 2020 by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

With more than 20 years of experience in international development, acquired within the United Nations and with other organizations, Mr Naab’s priorities are to strengthen the relationship with the Government of Cameroon and support it to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reinforce partnerships and coordination. As Humanitarian Coordinator, his motivation is to save lifes while respecting the humanitarian principles. He most recently served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros after holding several senior positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). He was UNDP Country Director in Mozambique, Governance Specialist in the United Republic of Tanzania, and Governance Adviser in Rwanda.