14 Feb 2019

Cameroon - Forced displacement in the Northwest and Southwest regions (DG ECHO, IOM, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Feb 2019

  • The emergency situation in the English-speaking regions in the Northwest and Southwest of Cameroon continues. According to the first Displacement Tracking Matrix Round that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has completed, there are over 444 000 internally displaced persons due to the violence in this area. In addition, over 32 600 Cameroonians have fled to Nigeria and been registered as refugees by UNHCR.

  • Since the beginning of February, the crisis has deteriorated further. On 12 February, the Regional Hospital of Kumba, in the Southwest, was attacked, leading to the death of four patients. A lockdown remains in force in the main towns of these regions, with an increase in security incidents that reduce the already limited access to the affected population. The main needs of the displaced population include shelter and non-food items, food assistance, protection and access to health and education.-

