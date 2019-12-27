Cameroon: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated December 17, 2019
SITUATION
Persistent conflict in the Lake Chad Basin has internally displaced more than 271,000 people in Cameroon and forced approximately 109,000 Nigerian refugees to flee to Cameroon’s Far North Region, according the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Since 2016, worsening insecurity in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions had internally displaced nearly 680,000 people, as of November.
Cameroon also hosts approximately 293,000 refugees from Central African Republic, where insecurity has driven large scale displacement to neighboring countries since 2013.
Widespread flooding in Far North since September has exacerbated multi-sectoral humanitarian needs and hindered access to vulnerable populations in flood-affected areas. The UN reports that flooding has affected more than 60,000 people, including many displaced households.
Approximately 1.1 million people in Cameroon will likely face Crisis (IPC 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity from June to August 2020, according the November Cadre Harmonisé analysis.* • According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), ongoing harvests have increased food availability, though insecurity will likely continue to drive Crisis outcomes among internally displaced persons (IDPs) and poor urban households in Northwest and Southwest. Meanwhile, most households in Far North will continue to face Stressed (IPC 2) food insecurity through May 2020 due to organized armed group attacks and flooding, FEWS NET reports.
RESPONSE
USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partners with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide cash-based transfers and in-kind emergency food assistance to vulnerable IDPs, host community members, and refugees residing in Adamaoua, East, and Far North.
FFP also collaborates with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to assist food-insecure people in Adamaoua and Far North through cash transfers for food and complementary activities that strengthen agricultural production and other income-generating activities.
To assist conflict affected populations in western Cameroon, FFP enables WFP to distribute in-kind food rations to IDPs and host community members in Northwest and Southwest. FFP also jointly supports an NGO with USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance to provide emergency food vouchers and essential relief commodities to vulnerable people in Northwest.