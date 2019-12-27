Cameroon: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated December 17, 2019

SITUATION

Persistent conflict in the Lake Chad Basin has internally displaced more than 271,000 people in Cameroon and forced approximately 109,000 Nigerian refugees to flee to Cameroon’s Far North Region, according the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Since 2016, worsening insecurity in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions had internally displaced nearly 680,000 people, as of November.

Cameroon also hosts approximately 293,000 refugees from Central African Republic, where insecurity has driven large scale displacement to neighboring countries since 2013.

Widespread flooding in Far North since September has exacerbated multi-sectoral humanitarian needs and hindered access to vulnerable populations in flood-affected areas. The UN reports that flooding has affected more than 60,000 people, including many displaced households.