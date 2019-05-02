Cameroon: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 30, 2019

Protracted crises in neighboring Nigeria and the Central African Republic, as well as civil unrest and violence in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions, are driving population displacement and exacerbating needs in Cameroon. Overall, 4.3 million people in the country require emergency assistance, a 30 percent increase from 2018, according to Cameroon’s 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan.

SITUATION

• As of March 2019, approximately 279,000 Central African refugees resided in Cameroon, largely in eastern Cameroon’s Adamaoua and East regions. Additionally, the insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin had driven more than 102,000 Nigerian refugees into Far North Region, where 254,000 Cameroonians were internally displaced, the UN reports.

• Approximately 530,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were also sheltering in western Cameroon as of March, according to the UN. Northwest and Southwest alone hosted an estimated 444,000 IDPs, a 26 percent increase from the 351,000 IDPs estimated in the two regions in late 2018.

• Nearly 1.1 million people in Cameroon will face Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity and require urgent food assistance from June–August 2019, a March Cadre Harmonisé (CH) report indicates.* This figure represents a 121 percent increase compared to previous CH analyses which covered about the same period in 2018.

• Similarly, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports that Crisis (IPC 3) conditions may continue to affect poor and displaced households in Northwest and Southwest through September due to increased food prices, diminished staple and cash crop production, restricted access to typical income sources, and limited food assistance distributions, particularly in Northwest. In Far North, vulnerable families are experiencing Stressed (IPC 2) levels of acute food insecurity as restricted livelihoods options, flood- and pest-related crop damage, and attacks by Boko Haram have undermined the availability and accessibility of food in affected areas.

*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity. The IPC scale, comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC I) to Famine (IPC 5). The CH, a similar tool used in West Africa, has a separate scale ranging from Minimal (Phase I) to Famine (Phase 5).

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partners with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide cash-based transfers and in-kind emergency food assistance to vulnerable IDPs, host community members, and Nigerian and Central African refugees residing in northern and eastern Cameroon. FFP also enables WFP to furnish ready-to-eat High Energy Biscuits to newly arrived Nigerian refugees, deliver supplemental food rations to people affected by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and conduct activities in which participants receive cash transfers in exchange for their work creating or repairing community assets like irrigation systems.

• With FY 2018 support, FFP partnered with WFP to distribute locally and internationally procured in-kind food rations to 50,000 IDPs in Southwest.