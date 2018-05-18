Cameroon: Food Assistance Fact Sheet, Updated 16 May 2018
SITUATION
Poverty, armed conflict, regional instability, and recurring environmental shocks contribute to food insecurity in Cameroon. Situated between two protracted crises in neighboring Nigeria and the Central African Republic (CAR), Cameroon faces a deteriorating food security situation. According to a December 2017 UN World Food Program (WFP) assessment, 16 percent of the country—about 3.9 million people—face moderate to severe food insecurity.
As of early 2018, an estimated 249,000 refugees from CAR had sought shelter in Cameroon, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In addition, UNHCR reports that Boko Haram-related violence has driven approximately 93,000 Nigerian refugees into Far North Region, where 241,000 Cameroonians are internally displaced. Meanwhile, growing civil conflict in western Cameroon’s Anglophone regions is prompting population displacement and exacerbating humanitarian needs.
In Far North, households are prematurely exhausting their food stocks, contributing to increased reliance on markets—where cereal prices are abnormally high—to meet daily needs, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. In addition, humanitarian actors providing emergency food assistance in Far North will likely not reach all populations in need. As a result, some poor and displaced households in the region may face Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity from May–September.
RESPONSE
With support from USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP), WFP is providing food vouchers and in-kind food sourced in U.S., Cameroonian, and regional markets to vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities, and Nigerian and Central African refugees in northern and eastern Cameroon. To promote community recovery and self-reliance, FFP also supports WFP to implement asset-building activities that rehabilitate local infrastructure, strengthen livelihoods, and reduce vulnerability to destabilizing shocks, such as droughts and floods.
Additionally, FFP partners with WFP and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to implement nutrition activities that prevent and treat acute malnutrition in children younger than 5 years of age.
In collaboration with a non-governmental organization working in Far North, FFP provides targeted cash transfers for food, cash-for-work opportunities, and complementary nutrition education to 31,200 IDPs and host community members, increasing access to food, bolstering local markets, and contributing to dietary diversity.