Cameroon: Food Assistance Fact Sheet, Updated 16 May 2018

SITUATION

Poverty, armed conflict, regional instability, and recurring environmental shocks contribute to food insecurity in Cameroon. Situated between two protracted crises in neighboring Nigeria and the Central African Republic (CAR), Cameroon faces a deteriorating food security situation. According to a December 2017 UN World Food Program (WFP) assessment, 16 percent of the country—about 3.9 million people—face moderate to severe food insecurity.

As of early 2018, an estimated 249,000 refugees from CAR had sought shelter in Cameroon, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In addition, UNHCR reports that Boko Haram-related violence has driven approximately 93,000 Nigerian refugees into Far North Region, where 241,000 Cameroonians are internally displaced. Meanwhile, growing civil conflict in western Cameroon’s Anglophone regions is prompting population displacement and exacerbating humanitarian needs.