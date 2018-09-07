Cameroon: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 4, 2018

Situation

Poverty and recurring environmental shocks contribute to hunger in Cameroon, where an estimated 3.9 million people—16 percent of the country—face moderate or severe food insecurity, the UN World Food Program (WFP) reports. In addition, protracted crises in neighboring Nigeria and the Central African Republic (CAR), as well as growing civil unrest and violence in Cameroon’s Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions, are driving population displacement and exacerbating humanitarian needs.

As of mid-2018, about 261,000 refugees from CAR have sought shelter in Cameroon, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In addition,

UNHCR reports that Boko Haram-related violence has driven approximately 96,000 Nigerian refugees into Far North Region, where 238,000 Cameroonians are internally displaced. Meanwhile, there are an estimated 250,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Northwest and Southwest regions, where humanitarian access is limited.

According to a recent Cadre Harmonisé analysis—a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity—including Northwest and Southwest, about 211,000 people in the two regions will face Crisis (Phase 3) levels of acute food insecurity through September. That total is expected to rise between March and May 2019, with 464,000 people, approximately 11 percent of regions’ total population, facing Crisis-level acute food insecurity.