07 Sep 2018

Cameroon: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 4, 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 04 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (215.23 KB)

Situation

  • Poverty and recurring environmental shocks contribute to hunger in Cameroon, where an estimated 3.9 million people—16 percent of the country—face moderate or severe food insecurity, the UN World Food Program (WFP) reports. In addition, protracted crises in neighboring Nigeria and the Central African Republic (CAR), as well as growing civil unrest and violence in Cameroon’s Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions, are driving population displacement and exacerbating humanitarian needs.

  • As of mid-2018, about 261,000 refugees from CAR have sought shelter in Cameroon, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In addition,
    UNHCR reports that Boko Haram-related violence has driven approximately 96,000 Nigerian refugees into Far North Region, where 238,000 Cameroonians are internally displaced. Meanwhile, there are an estimated 250,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Northwest and Southwest regions, where humanitarian access is limited.

  • According to a recent Cadre Harmonisé analysis—a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity—including Northwest and Southwest, about 211,000 people in the two regions will face Crisis (Phase 3) levels of acute food insecurity through September. That total is expected to rise between March and May 2019, with 464,000 people, approximately 11 percent of regions’ total population, facing Crisis-level acute food insecurity.

  • The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports that increasing violence in Northwest and Southwest regions is undermining agricultural production and other economic activities, while favorable rains in Far North are facilitating normal farming activities. FEWS NET anticipates that many poor displaced and host community families in Far North will experience Stressed (IPC 2) levels of acute food insecurity through September due to elevated food prices, disrupted income-generation opportunities, and diminished household purchasing power; ongoing humanitarian assistance is preventing deterioration to Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity across the region.* Beginning in October, new harvests will improve food access, and populations in Cameroon will likely face Minimal (IPC 1) acute food insecurity through January.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.