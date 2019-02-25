Cameroon: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - February 25, 2019

Poverty and recurring environmental shocks contribute to hunger in Cameroon. In addition, protracted crises in neighboring Nigeria and the Central African Republic (CAR), as well as growing civil unrest and violence in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions, are driving population displacement and exacerbating food insecurity.

SITUATION

• Approximately 1.4 million people in Northwest, Southwest and West regions will face Stressed (Phase 2) levels of acute food insecurity from March–May, according to Cadre Harmonisé (CH), a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity. In addition, nearly 486,000 people—approximately 7 percent of the three regions’ total population—will face Crisis (Phase 3) conditions during the same period.

• To date in 2019, nearly 276,000 refugees from CAR have sought shelter in Cameroon’s North, East, and Adamaoua regions and approximately 438,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside in Northwest and Southwest regions, the UN reports.

• Boko Haram-related violence has driven approximately 138,000 Nigerians refugees into Cameroon’s Far North Region, where 246,000 Cameroonians are currently internally displaced. In January, violence in Nigeria prompted nearly 35,000 Nigerians to seek shelter in Far North, straining humanitarian and host community resources in the region.

• Insecurity, displacement, a decline in crop production and subsequently strained livelihoods will likely cause vulnerable households in Northwest and Southwest regions to experience Crisis (IPC 3) levels of food insecurity through May 2019, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network reports. In Far North, FEWS NET anticipates poor and displaced households will face Stressed (IPC 2) levels of food insecurity through May, due to constrained livelihoods.