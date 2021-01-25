Cameroon: Floods in Far North Region, Operation Update n. 1, DREF operation n° MDRCM029

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

On 11 and 12 September 2020, intense and continuous rains poured in the Mayo-Danay (19,218 people) and in the Mayo-Kani (7,184 people) divisions of the Far North Region with an unprecedented level of rainfall ranging between 40mm and 85mm. According to the initial data collected by the local Red Cross committees in the concerned divisions, more than 26,402 people were affected.

Prior to this event, during the month of August 2020, torrential rains fell with an important peak on 31 August 2020, causing floods and substantial damage, such as the collapse of a bridge in the city of Maroua, and affecting the Logone-and-Chari, Mayo-Sava, Mayo-Danay, and Mayo-Kani Divisions. Such a geographical extent of floods at this level was a new situation for the Far-North and rainfall continued into November in the Logone-et-Charri division. As a result, five divisions out of the six in the Region suffered the devastating effects of the floods, both material (destroyed houses, devastated farms, loss of animals, destruction of road infrastructure reducing mobility and Operation Update no. 1 Cameroon / Floods in Far North Region Page | 2 MDRCM029 – Cameroon Floods in Far North Region – Operation Update 1 accessibility in certain disaster areas, etc.) and human (displacement of people and even entire villages, loss of human life).

With support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the Cameroon Red Cross (CRC) launched this DREF operation for CHF 294,392 targeting 8,925 people or 1,531 households for four months (end date: 28 February 2021).