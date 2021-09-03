Cameroon Floods in Far North Region: Final Report DREF Operation No. MDRCM029

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

During the month of August 2020, torrential rains fell in the Far North Region with an important peak on 31 August 2020, causing floods and substantial damage, such as the collapse of a bridge in the city of Maroua, and affecting the Logone and Chari, Mayo-Sava, Mayo Danay, and Mayo-Kani Divisions. A few weeks later, on 11 and 12 September 2020, intense and continuous rains poured in Mayo Danay and Mayo Kani divisions with an unprecedented level of rainfall ranging between 40mm and 85mm. According to the data collected by the local Red Cross committees in the concerned divisions, more than 26,402 people were affected by this event and lost their possessions and/or houses (19,218 people in Mayo-Danay and 7,184 people Mayo-Kani).

The geographical extent of floods was a new situation for the Far North and the rainfall continued in November in the Logone and Chari division. As a result, five divisions out of six in the Region suffered the devastating effects floods both material (destroyed houses, devastated farms, loss of animals, destruction of road infrastructure reducing mobility and accessibility in certain disaster areas, etc.) and human (displacement of people and even entire villages, loss of human life).

With support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the Cameroon Red Cross (CRC) launched this DREF operation for CHF 294,392 to provide Shelter, WASH and Health assistance to 8,925 people or 1,531 households for four months. In January 2021, an Operation Update was published, to inform stakeholders of the progress made in implementation of the Floods DREF operation since its launch.